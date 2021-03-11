US Markets
Ulta Beauty names President Dave Kimbell as next CEO

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
March 11 (Reuters) - Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O said on Thursday President Dave Kimbell would helm the beauty chain effective June 2, with current Chief Executive Officer Mary Dillon set to become the executive chair of the board of directors.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

