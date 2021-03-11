Ulta Beauty names President Dave Kimbell as next CEO

March 11 (Reuters) - Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O said on Thursday President Dave Kimbell would helm the beauty chain effective June 2, with current Chief Executive Officer Mary Dillon set to become the executive chair of the board of directors.

