Ulta Beauty Names Kecia Steelman President And Chief Operating Officer

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Monday announced that Kecia Steelman has been named President and Chief Operating Officer of Ulta Beauty.

"Kecia is a talented executive with a proven track record of driving operational excellence while fostering a caring and inclusive culture and creating exceptional guest experiences," said Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer. "Over the last year, Kecia has increased her scope and influence within our organization, and this expanded role recognizes her value to the company and her many contributions to our success, while also demonstrating our ongoing confidence in her leadership to help us drive profitable growth for the Company over the coming years."

Steelman now has responsibility for corporate strategy, information technology, store and services operations, supply chain, Ulta Beauty at Target, loss prevention, and enterprise-wide transformation and optimization efforts. She will continue to report to Dave Kimbell.

Steelman was named Chief Operating Officer in June 2021 after serving as Chief Store Operations Officer since September 2015.

