Markets
ULTA

Ulta Beauty Lifts FY22 Outlook; Stock Up 6%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Thursday, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) lifted its outlook for the full year 2022. The shares jumped 6% in extended trading.

Looking forward, the company now expects earnings of $19.20 to $20.10 per share and revenues of $9.35 billion to $9.55 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings of $18.20 to $18.70 per share and revenues of $9.05 billion to $9.15 billion .

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $18.66 per share and revenues of $9.18 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

ULTA closed Thursday's trading at $377.96, up $25.01 or 7.09%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $24.78 or 6.56% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ULTA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular