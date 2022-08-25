Ulta Beauty Lifts FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Thursday, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) lifted its outlook for the full year 2022.

Looking forward, the company now expects earnings of $20.70 to $21.20 per share and revenues of $9.65 billion to $9.75 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings of $19.20 to $20.10 per share and revenues of $9.35 billion to $9.55 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect revenues of $9.53 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

ULTA closed Thursday's trading at $419.25, up $7.23 or 1.75%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $11.75 or 2.80% in the after-hours trading.

