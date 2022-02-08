Ulta Beauty, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Ulta Beauty's (NASDAQ:ULTA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.3% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ulta Beauty's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ulta Beauty is:

44% = US$868m ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.44.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Ulta Beauty's Earnings Growth And 44% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Ulta Beauty has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 31% which is quite remarkable. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Ulta Beauty's meagre five year net income growth average of 2.8%. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or or poor allocation of capital.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ulta Beauty's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 18% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:ULTA Past Earnings Growth February 8th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is ULTA fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Ulta Beauty Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Ulta Beauty doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This doesn't explain the low earnings growth number that we discussed above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Summary

In total, it does look like Ulta Beauty has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

