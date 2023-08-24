Ulta Beauty, Inc. Reveals Increase In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $300.10 million, or $6.02 per share. This compares with $295.68 million, or $5.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $2.53 billion from $2.30 billion last year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $300.10 Mln. vs. $295.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.02 vs. $5.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.85 -Revenue (Q2): $2.53 Bln vs. $2.30 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $25.10 to $25.60 Full year revenue guidance: $11.05 - $11.15 Bln

