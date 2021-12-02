Ulta Beauty, Inc. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $215.29 million, or $3.94 per share. This compares with $74.80 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.0% to $2.00 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $215.29 Mln. vs. $74.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.94 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.00 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.70 - $17.10 Full year revenue guidance: $8.5 - $8.6 Bln

