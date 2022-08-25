Ulta Beauty, Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $295.68 million, or $5.70 per share. This compares with $250.89 million, or $4.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $2.30 billion from $1.97 billion last year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $295.68 Mln. vs. $250.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.70 vs. $4.56 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.30 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $20.70 to $21.20 Full year revenue guidance: $9.65 - $9.75 Bln

