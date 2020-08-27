Ulta Beauty, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $8.05 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $161.26 million, or $2.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Ulta Beauty, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.53 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.3% to $1.23 billion from $1.67 billion last year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $41.53 Mln. vs. $159.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $2.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.06 -Revenue (Q2): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.

