Ulta Beauty, Inc. Just Recorded A 110% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 18% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$1.9b, while EPS were US$4.10 beating analyst models by 110%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGS:ULTA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Ulta Beauty from 23 analysts is for revenues of US$7.84b in 2022 which, if met, would be a decent 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 40% to US$12.09. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$7.42b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.74 in 2022. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a massive increase in earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Ulta Beauty 8.1% to US$366on the back of these upgrades. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ulta Beauty at US$452 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$228. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Ulta Beauty's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 18% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.8% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Ulta Beauty is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Ulta Beauty's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Ulta Beauty going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Ulta Beauty Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

