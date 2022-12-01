Ulta Beauty, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $274.59 million, or $5.34 per share. This compares with $215.29 million, or $3.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $2.34 billion from $2.00 billion last year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $274.59 Mln. vs. $215.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.34 vs. $3.94 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.15 -Revenue (Q3): $2.34 Bln vs. $2.00 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9.95 - $10.00 Bln

