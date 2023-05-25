Ulta Beauty, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $347.05 million, or $6.88 per share. This compares with $331.39 million, or $6.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $2.63 billion from $2.34 billion last year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $347.05 Mln. vs. $331.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.88 vs. $6.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.87 -Revenue (Q1): $2.63 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.70 to $25.40 Full year revenue guidance: $11.0 - $11.1 Bln

