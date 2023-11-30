Ulta Beauty, Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q3, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $249.48 million, or $5.07 per share. This compares with $274.59 million, or $5.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $2.49 billion from $2.34 billion last year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $249.48 Mln. vs. $274.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.07 vs. $5.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.95 -Revenue (Q3): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $25.20 - $25.60 Full year revenue guidance: $11.10 - $11.15 Bln

