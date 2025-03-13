News & Insights

Markets
ULTA

Ulta Beauty, Inc. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

March 13, 2025 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) released earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $393.27 million, or $8.46 per share. This compares with $394.37 million, or $8.08 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $3.487 billion from $3.554 billion last year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $393.27 Mln. vs. $394.37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.46 vs. $8.08 last year. -Revenue: $3.487 Bln vs. $3.554 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ULTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.