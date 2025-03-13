Ulta Beauty, Inc. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) released earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $393.27 million, or $8.46 per share. This compares with $394.37 million, or $8.08 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $3.487 billion from $3.554 billion last year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $393.27 Mln. vs. $394.37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.46 vs. $8.08 last year. -Revenue: $3.487 Bln vs. $3.554 Bln last year.

