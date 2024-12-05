Ulta Beauty, Inc. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) reported a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $242.18 million, or $5.14 per share. This compares with $249.48 million, or $5.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $2.530 billion from $2.488 billion last year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $242.18 Mln. vs. $249.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.14 vs. $5.07 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.530 Bln vs. $2.488 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $23.20 - $23.75 Full year revenue guidance: $11.1 - $11.2 Bln

