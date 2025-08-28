Ulta Beauty, Inc. Q2 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $260.88 million, or $5.78 per share. This compares with $252.56 million, or $5.30 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $2.788 billion from $2.552 billion last year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $260.88 Mln. vs. $252.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.78 vs. $5.30 last year. -Revenue: $2.788 Bln vs. $2.552 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $23.85 - $24.30 Full year revenue guidance: $12.0 - $12.1 Bln

