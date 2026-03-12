Ulta Beauty, Inc. Announces Drop In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $356.67 million, or $8.01 per share. This compares with $393.27 million, or $8.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $3.89 billion from $3.48 billion last year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $356.67 Mln. vs. $393.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.01 vs. $8.46 last year. -Revenue: $3.89 Bln vs. $3.48 Bln last year.

