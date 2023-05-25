News & Insights

Ulta Beauty cuts annual operating margin forecast on cost, inventory woes

May 25, 2023 — 05:59 pm EDT

By Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar

May 25 (Reuters) - Cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O cut its annual operating margin forecast on Thursday, signaling pressure from higher inventory shrink and supply chain costs.

Shares of the company fell 8.3% after the bell.

Ulta Beauty had hiked prices in the later half of 2022 to protect its margin, but the benefits were outweighed by rising store expenses and wage pressures.

Besides, elevated product prices and mounting worries of recession have forced budget-conscious consumers to limit their spending on discretionary items, including cosmetics and fragrances.

Financial Chief Scott Settersten on the same call said the company entered 2023 expecting growth in beauty category to moderate and promotional environment to increase.

The company now forecasts annual operating margin between 14.5% and 14.8% compared with its prior projection of 14.7% to 15.0%, but lifted its annual sales forecast.

Like Target CorpTGT.N and Foot Locker IncFL.N, Ulta also flagged increasing concerns from theft and organized crime that resulted in retailers seeing an inventory shrink or loss.

Ulta Beauty, along with its own line of products ranging from lipsticks to moisturizers, sells high-end beauty brands including Bobbi Brown and Hourglass, and celebrity-led cosmetic lines from Ariana Grande and Kylie Jenner, among others.

The company's expenses are trending higher than originally expected, Morningstar Research analyst David Swartz said, adding the guidance is too low as it is close to the previous range.

Its revenue rose 12.3% to $2.63 billion in the first quarter ended April 29, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.62 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

