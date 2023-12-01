News & Insights

Ulta Beauty Climbs On Q3 Revenue Growth, CFO Transition

December 01, 2023

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) are progressing more than 11 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced an increase in third-quarter revenues and also the retirement of its 20-year CFO Scott Settersten, effective April 1, 2024. Paula Oyibo will replace him and will report to CEO Dave Kimbell.

The quarterly revenues grew 6.4 percent to $2.5 billion from $2.3 billion a year ago.

Paula has been serving Ultra Beauty since 2019 and as Senior Vice President - Finance since 2022. Paula had served Whirlpool Corporation and PwC.

Currently, shares are at $473.21, up 11.08 percent from the previous close of $425.99 on a volume of 1,611,609.

