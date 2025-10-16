Markets
ULTA

Ulta Beauty Appoints Christopher DelOrefice As CFO

October 16, 2025 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA), a specialty retailer, on Thursday announced that Christopher DelOrefice has been named as Chief Financial Officer with effect from December 5.

Chris Lialios will continue to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer until such time.

DelOrefice previously worked as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Becton Dickinson & Company.

In the pre-market trading, Ulta Beauty is 0.08% lesser at $538.08 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ULTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.