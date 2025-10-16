Ulta Beauty Appoints Christopher DelOrefice As CFO

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA), a specialty retailer, on Thursday announced that Christopher DelOrefice has been named as Chief Financial Officer with effect from December 5.

Chris Lialios will continue to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer until such time.

DelOrefice previously worked as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Becton Dickinson & Company.

In the pre-market trading, Ulta Beauty is 0.08% lesser at $538.08 on the Nasdaq.

