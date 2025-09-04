Ulta Beauty Announces Launch Of Ulta Beauty Mexico

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty (ULTA) announced the official opening of its first stores in Mexico. The first store in Mexico opened on August 21 at Antara Fashion Hall in Mexico City, followed by Galeras Metepec on August 30, with further openings scheduled to debut across the region throughout the year.

Ulta Beauty Mexico plans to open several stores across the country in 2025: Altacia, Len; Antara, Mexico City; Frum Tlaquepaque, Guadalajara; Galeras Guadalajara, Guadalajara; Galeras Metepec, State of Mexico; Pennsula Tijuana, Tijuana; Plaza Fiesta San Agustn Monterrey, Monterrey; Plaza Satlite, State of Mexico; and Va Viva, Guadalajara.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.