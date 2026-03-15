Ulta Beauty and an Ultimate Entry: Price Resets After Profit Miss

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is opening an ultimate entry into its stock after reporting an arguably weak quarter. Takeaways for investors include the high bar, a slim miss, growth, and recent stock price action, including a significant breakout and rally. Together, they point to a market reset, not a reversal, suggesting a rebound is likely, and the potential for gains is great.

A look at the monthly price action reveals an extreme peak and convergence in the moving-average convergence-divergence (MACD), reflecting a strengthening market, stronger than it's ever been, and one likely to retest its current highs as a minimum target. The question is how low the market will go and what will drive the rebound.

Given the recent price action, a reversion to $550 is the obvious target. The market broke out of a range in late 2025, rallied by approximately 25% with no significant correction, and has since issued weaker-than-expected results and similar guidance. A bounce and rebound is likely to begin at this level, but it may take time for significant gains to materialize, so patience is required.

Technical and Fundamental Factors Suggest a Floor at $550

Reasons to believe that support at $550 will be firm include technical and fundamental factors. The technical factors include the market shift signaled by breaking out of the trading range. In that breakout, accumulation overpowered distribution, driving price action not only out of the range but well above it.

Fundamental factors include the institutions, which collectively own more than 90% of the stock and have been accumulating for five sequential quarters. They provide solid support and market tailwind, underpinning the stock price breakout. Nothing in the report suggests they will revert to selling; buying more shares at a lower price is in their best interest.

Analyst trends also suggest strong support for this stock. Although the post-release reaction is mixed, including a single price target reduction and a reaffirmed rating immediately after the report, it aligns with the trend, suggesting a Moderate Buy rating with a Buy-side bias and conviction in the consensus estimate. The consensus reported by MarketBeat implied the stock was trading near fair-value ahead of the release.

The post-release pullback is opening a buying opportunity, and downside is limited, according to analyst price targets. Short interest likewise suggests a limited downside. It’s up marginally compared to the average but within historical ranges at approximately 5%.

Ulta Plunges on Mixed Quarter Despite Sales Strength

Ulta Beauty had a solid fiscal Q4 despite missing analysts' bottom-line estimates. The miss was slim, with earnings per share (EPS) of $8.01 missing by 2 cents, and sufficient to sustain financial health, investment plans, and capital returns. Revenue, on the other hand, grew by 11.5% to $3.89 billion to outpace the consensus estimate by 180 basis points (bps). Strength was seen in comps (up a better-than-expected 5.8%), new stores, and acquisitions.

The only bad news was in the margin, which saw slight compression on a year-over-year basis. The critical takeaway, again, is that the miss was slim, with EPS falling short by only 24 bps (200 including the topline strength), leaving the company in a solid position to drive earnings, cash flow, and future value for shareholders.

Guidance was likewise mixed, with the revenue forecast above consensus and earnings slightly below. Again, the important details are that growth is expected to remain solid at 6.5%, earnings will grow, and, in this case, the forecast is likely to be cautious. While headwinds, including the termination of Ulta's deal with Target (NYSE: TGT), will impair results, strength in the core retail market will likely offset near term pressures as loyal shoppers flock to other outlets.

The market opened with the expected loss, suggesting support at the critical level. Ulta will likely begin forming a support base soon, potentially rebounding in upcoming quarters as results outperform expectations. Catalysts include international expansion, the Ulta Beauty Unleashed Strategy, and digital investment. The company is planning to expand its presence in Mexico following a successful initial launch, while its Ulta Beauty Unleashed strategy is freeing up shelf space, optimizing promotional activity, and focusing on the convergence of beauty and wellness.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.