Ulta Beauty And Target Agree Mutually Not To Renew Ulta Beauty At Target Shop-in-shop Partnership

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Target Corp. (TGT) announced Thursday that they have mutually agreed not to renew the Ulta Beauty at Target shop-in-shop partnership when the current agreement concludes in August 2026. The Ulta Beauty at Target experience will continue in Target stores and on Target.com until then.

Since launching in 2021, Ulta Beauty at Target has expanded access to prestige beauty and offered beauty enthusiasts the benefit of linking their Ulta Beauty Rewards and Target Circle accounts for added convenience and value.

Guests with linked rewards accounts will continue to earn Ulta Beauty Rewards on eligible Ulta Beauty at Target purchases until August 2026.

Target said it will continue to curate a differentiated beauty assortment and new experience for its tens of millions of weekly shoppers, featuring a compelling lineup of essentials and unexpected finds, engaging product trial events, and a commitment to affordable prices.

