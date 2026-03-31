ULTA & 3 Retail-Miscellaneous Stocks Investors Should Watch Now

The Retail – Miscellaneous industry is at a crossroads, facing a mix of persistent challenges and emerging opportunities. Shifting consumer preferences, the Middle East conflict, higher energy prices, a cooling labor market, and tariff policies are expected to influence market trends. Inflationary pressures continue to weigh on consumer spending, encouraging more cautious purchasing across product categories. At the same time, rising operating costs, including wages and raw materials, remain a major concern. For the industry to regain momentum, a recovery in consumer confidence and purchasing power will be essential, supported by strategic innovation and operating efficiencies that could help pave the way for a more resilient year ahead.The industry participants are addressing the changing consumer environment by emphasizing a superior product strategy, enhancing their omnichannel capabilities and making prudent capital investments. Backed by these initiatives, companies such as SBH and ARHS are well-positioned to seize opportunities that may arise in this changed marketplace.

About the Industry

The Zacks Retail–Miscellaneous industry encompasses a diverse array of retailers, including those specializing in sporting goods, office supplies, specialty products and domestic merchandise. It also features beauty product retailers offering cosmetics, fragrances, skincare, haircare and salon styling tools. The industry also includes rural lifestyle stores, art and craft specialty outlets and suppliers catering to farmers, ranchers, tradesmen and small businesses. Recreational boat and yacht retailers, along with specialty value retailers targeting tween and teen customers, are also key players. Profitability within this sector hinges on a balanced pricing strategy, efficient supply-chain management, effective merchandising tactics and continuous innovation to meet consumer demands and maintain competitive positioning in a dynamic market.

5 Key Industry Trends

Soft Demand May Hit Revenues: The retail sector continues to face pressure as stagflationary conditions and geopolitical uncertainties weigh on consumer spending, a key driver of industry performance. The sector’s outlook remains closely tied to consumer purchasing power, which is being strained by a sluggish labor market and elevated prices that are squeezing household budgets. Adding to these challenges, consumer confidence has weakened, with the Consumer Sentiment Index falling to 53.3 in March from 56.6 in February.



Margin Pressure Remains a Key Concern: Retailers in the industry are likely to face continued margin pressure due to intense competition, elevated operating costs and ongoing investments in digital and fulfillment capabilities. Higher labor, occupancy and marketing expenses, along with possible SG&A deleverage, may keep profitability under pressure. In addition, supply-chain disruptions, energy costs and geopolitical uncertainties could raise input costs and limit pricing flexibility. To offset these headwinds, companies are emphasizing cost discipline, inventory control, supply-network efficiencies and targeted pricing actions.

AI Adoption Accelerates Across Retail: Artificial intelligence is moving beyond pilot projects to full-scale deployment across retail operations, fundamentally reshaping cost structures and competitive dynamics. Retailers are now increasingly embedding AI into merchandising, pricing, supply chains, and customer engagement. This shift is expected to drive productivity gains, margin expansion and differentiated customer experiences. Companies successfully operationalizing AI are likely to gain structural cost advantages and scalability.

Portfolio Expansion and Market Reach Initiatives: Companies in the industry are increasingly focused on expanding product portfolios and strengthening customer reach to support growth. This includes broadening assortments across higher-demand categories such as personal care, home-related merchandise and fitness products. Retailers are leveraging loyalty programs and targeted promotions to improve customer retention and lifetime value. At the same time, data-driven marketing and pricing strategies are helping optimize assortment decisions and improve conversion rates.

Unified Commerce Ecosystems: The convergence of physical and digital retail is becoming non-negotiable, with retailers investing heavily in unified commerce platforms that synchronize inventory, pricing, and customer data across channels. Companies are accelerating investments in digital infrastructure while rationalizing store footprints and upgrading supply chains to support faster fulfillment. Expanded delivery capabilities — such as curbside pickup, ship-from-store and contactless payments — are enhancing convenience and driving higher engagement. At the same time, retailers are reinvesting in physical stores through remodels, modern checkout systems and mobile POS tools to improve in-store productivity.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bleak Prospects

The Zacks Retail – Miscellaneous industry is housed within the broader Zacks Retail – Wholesale sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #154, which places it in the bottom 37% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dim near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are losing confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential. The industry’s earnings estimate for the current fiscal year has declined by 3.8% over the past year.



Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry vs. Broader Market

The Zacks Retail – Miscellaneous industry has outperformed the broader Retail – Wholesale sector but underperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year.



The industry has advanced 7.4% over this period. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has risen 16.3%, and the broader sector has jumped 2.9% in the said time frame.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is commonly used for valuing retail stocks, the industry is currently trading at 16.49X compared with the S&P 500’s 19.99X and the sector’s 22.58X.



Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 21.66X, as low as 12.77X and at the median of 17.19X, as the chart below shows.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio (Past Five Years)

4 Stocks to Watch

Five Below: Five Below continues to differentiate itself through a unique value-driven retail concept and a highly resonant brand focused on younger consumers, supported by strong merchandising and trend-driven product innovation. The company’s customer-centric strategy, anchored in delivering newness, leveraging social engagement and enhancing in-store experiences, is driving traffic, improving customer engagement and strengthening its competitive positioning. Strategic investments in marketing, supply-chain capabilities and store execution are further enhancing operational efficiency and supporting sustained growth. Disciplined store expansion and a focus on high-quality locations provide a long runway for market penetration.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 11.3% and 17.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. Five Below has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 63.4%, on average. Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have soared 187.4% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price and Consensus: FIVE

Ulta Beauty: Ulta Beauty continues to reinforce its leadership position in the beauty category through a differentiated omnichannel model, a broad assortment and a highly engaged loyalty ecosystem. The company’s Ulta Beauty Unleashed strategy is driving market share gains, supported by strong brand partnerships, a robust pipeline of product innovation and exclusive launches that enhance customer engagement. Strategic investments in digital capabilities, personalization and AI-driven marketing are strengthening the customer experience, while expansion into new channels such as marketplace, wellness and international markets provides incremental growth avenues.

Ulta Beauty has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 6.7% and 10.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 36.4% in the past year.

Price and Consensus: ULTA

Sally Beauty: Sally Beauty is executing a focused strategy centered on strengthening its core categories, expanding into adjacent growth areas and enhancing customer engagement through digital and personalization initiatives. The company is benefiting from strong momentum in its core color category, growing e-commerce capabilities and targeted marketing efforts that are driving customer acquisition and retention. Strategic initiatives such as Sally Ignited store enhancements, entry into new categories like fragrance and skin, and ongoing product innovation are improving customer engagement and basket size while supporting long-term growth. Additionally, disciplined cost management through its Fuel for Growth program is enhancing margins and funding reinvestment in key growth drivers.

Sally Beauty has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.9%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sally Beauty’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 1.2% and 9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 company have gained 50.3% in the past year.

Price and Consensus: SBH

Arhaus: Arhaus continues to differentiate itself through a premium brand anchored in artisan craftsmanship, timeless design and a highly personalized customer experience. The company is benefiting from strong engagement among affluent consumers, supported by a growing showroom footprint, robust interior design services and expanding trade relationships that drive higher-value transactions. Its focus on product innovation, customization and exclusive assortments reinforces its positioning in the high-end home furnishings market, while strategic investments in the supply chain, technology and distribution are enhancing operational capabilities and supporting long-term scalability. A diversified sourcing model and disciplined execution also provide resilience in a dynamic macro environment.

Arhaus has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arhaus’ current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 5.3% and 6.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 company have declined 24.4% in the past year.

Price and Consensus: ARHS

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Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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