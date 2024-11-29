Ulisse Biomed Expands Capital and Strengthens Market Position

Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. (IT:UBM) has released an update.

Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. successfully completed a capital increase of €101,700 by issuing 90,000 new shares, with Endless Wave Investments and IBS Moulding S.r.l. each subscribing to 45,000 shares. The newly issued shares will trade on Euronext Growth Milan, bolstering Ulisse Biomed’s capacity in diagnostics, theranostics, and therapeutics. This move strengthens the company’s innovative approach in the biotech sector, supported by their proprietary technology platforms.

