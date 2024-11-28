Ulisse Biomed Appoints New Specialist Operator for Growth

Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. (IT:UBM) has released an update.

Ulisse Biomed S.p.A., a prominent Italian healthcare biotech firm, has appointed Mit Sim S.p.A. as its new Specialist Operator, effective December 16, 2024. This change marks a transition from their previous partnership with BPER Banca S.p.A., highlighting Ulisse Biomed’s ongoing growth in the diagnostics and therapeutics sectors. The company, known for its innovative technology platforms, continues to enhance its market position through strategic collaborations.

