$ULCC stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ULCC stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,146,934 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ULCC:
$ULCC Insider Trading Activity
$ULCC insiders have traded $ULCC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BARRY BIFFLE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 753,000 shares for an estimated $6,006,520.
- JOSH T. CONNOR has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $1,405,569.
- STEVE SCHULLER (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $95,336.
- JOSH A WETZEL (VP & CAO) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $81,006
$ULCC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $ULCC stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,449,879 shares (+73.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,456,852
- U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC removed 2,197,204 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,622,120
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,353,048 shares (+290.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,238,806
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 1,292,702 shares (-38.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,915,955
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,143,417 shares (-82.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,117,280
- TOWLE & CO removed 1,130,974 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,050,710
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 807,278 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,318,937
