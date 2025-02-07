$ULCC stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ULCC stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,146,934 of trading volume.

$ULCC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ULCC:

$ULCC insiders have traded $ULCC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY BIFFLE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 753,000 shares for an estimated $6,006,520 .

. JOSH T. CONNOR has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $1,405,569 .

. STEVE SCHULLER (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $95,336 .

. JOSH A WETZEL (VP & CAO) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $81,006

$ULCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $ULCC stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

