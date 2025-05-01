$ULCC Earnings Results: $ULCC Reports Quarterly Earnings

$ULCC ($ULCC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, missing estimates of -$0.09 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $912,000,000, missing estimates of $956,957,880 by $-44,957,880.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ULCC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$ULCC Insider Trading Activity

$ULCC insiders have traded $ULCC stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY BIFFLE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,186,000 shares for an estimated $10,084,427 .

. HOWARD DIAMOND (EVP, Legal & Corporate Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 378,938 shares for an estimated $3,371,346 .

. JAMES G. DEMPSEY (President) sold 318,314 shares for an estimated $2,889,017

JOSH T. CONNOR has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $1,405,569 .

. MARK CHRISTOPHER MITCHELL (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 158,803 shares for an estimated $1,393,101 .

. JOSH A WETZEL (VP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,000 shares for an estimated $161,466 .

. STEVE SCHULLER (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $126,139 .

. ALEXANDRE CLERC (SVP, Customers) sold 15,152 shares for an estimated $100,533

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ULCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $ULCC stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ULCC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ULCC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ULCC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ULCC forecast page.

$ULCC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ULCC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ULCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore ISI set a target price of $7.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $8.5 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Michael Linenberg from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $8.0 on 12/11/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.