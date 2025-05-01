$ULCC Earnings Results: $ULCC Reports Quarterly Earnings

$ULCC ($ULCC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, missing estimates of -$0.09 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $912,000,000, missing estimates of $956,957,880 by $-44,957,880.
$ULCC Insider Trading Activity
$ULCC insiders have traded $ULCC stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BARRY BIFFLE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,186,000 shares for an estimated $10,084,427.
- HOWARD DIAMOND (EVP, Legal & Corporate Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 378,938 shares for an estimated $3,371,346.
- JAMES G. DEMPSEY (President) sold 318,314 shares for an estimated $2,889,017
- JOSH T. CONNOR has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $1,405,569.
- MARK CHRISTOPHER MITCHELL (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 158,803 shares for an estimated $1,393,101.
- JOSH A WETZEL (VP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,000 shares for an estimated $161,466.
- STEVE SCHULLER (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $126,139.
- ALEXANDRE CLERC (SVP, Customers) sold 15,152 shares for an estimated $100,533
$ULCC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $ULCC stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALTI GLOBAL, INC. removed 3,924,685 shares (-91.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,904,510
- ANCIENT ART, L.P. removed 2,111,500 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,012,765
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,520,094 shares (+835.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,807,868
- U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC removed 1,469,136 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,376,050
- HIGHLAND PEAK CAPITAL, LLC added 913,110 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,492,212
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 842,834 shares (+130.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,992,549
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 813,929 shares (+488.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,787,035
$ULCC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ULCC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024
$ULCC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ULCC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ULCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore ISI set a target price of $7.0 on 01/08/2025
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $8.5 on 01/07/2025
- Michael Linenberg from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $8.0 on 12/11/2024
