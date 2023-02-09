ULCC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: ULCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.46, changing hands as low as $10.92 per share. Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 15.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ULCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ULCC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.19 per share, with $15.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.47.
