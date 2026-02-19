Markets
ULS

UL Solutions Stock Climbs 13% Over Higher Revenue In Q4

February 19, 2026 — 10:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stock of UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) is moving up about 13 percent on Thursday morning trading over rise in fourth-quarter revenue to $789 million from $739 million last year.

The company's stock is currently trading at $81.22, up 13.87 percent or $9.88, over the previous close of $71.25 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $49.34 and $91.95 in the past one year.

However, earnings for the quarter declined to $66 million, or $0.32 per share, from $81 million, or $0.40 per share, in the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ULS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.