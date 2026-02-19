UL Solutions Stock Climbs 13% Over Higher Revenue In Q4

(RTTNews) - Stock of UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) is moving up about 13 percent on Thursday morning trading over rise in fourth-quarter revenue to $789 million from $739 million last year.

The company's stock is currently trading at $81.22, up 13.87 percent or $9.88, over the previous close of $71.25 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $49.34 and $91.95 in the past one year.

However, earnings for the quarter declined to $66 million, or $0.32 per share, from $81 million, or $0.40 per share, in the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.