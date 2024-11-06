UL Solutions price target raised to $57 from $53 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on UL Solutions (ULS) to $57 from $53 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said its results surpassed expectations on both better-than-expected organic growth and impressive margins, led by consumer.

