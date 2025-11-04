UL Solutions Inc. Reports Rise In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $100 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $88 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, UL Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $119 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $783 million from $731 million last year.

UL Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

