UL Solutions Inc. Reports Rise In Q3 Profit

November 04, 2025 — 07:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $100 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $88 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, UL Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $119 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $783 million from $731 million last year.

UL Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $100 Mln. vs. $88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $783 Mln vs. $731 Mln last year.

