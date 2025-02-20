UL SOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $ULS Reports Quarterly Earnings

UL SOLUTIONS ($ULS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, beating estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $739,000,000, beating estimates of $733,808,541 by $5,191,459.

UL SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity

UL SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $ULS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INC. ULSE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,127,000,000 .

. GITTE SCHJOTZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,325 shares for an estimated $1,619,764.

UL SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of UL SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

