UL Solutions Acquires BatterieIngenieure GmbH

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) announced the acquisition of BatterieIngenieure GmbH, a battery testing company headquartered in Aachen, Germany.

The financial details of the transaction have not been revealed.

The acquisition adds to ULS's worldwide battery testing capabilities by establishing a laboratory in Europe, enhancing its proficiency in battery performance testing, and broadening its global EV battery testing reach.

Dominik Schulte, managing director of the company said, "BatterieIngenieure will contribute unique technical expertise, customer and industry relationships, and expanded capacity to UL Solutions. We are excited to join the organization's more than 15,000 employees working for a safer world."

