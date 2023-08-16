UL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Unilever plc (Symbol: UL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.15, changing hands as low as $51.12 per share. Unilever plc shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UL's low point in its 52 week range is $42.44 per share, with $55.9886 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.20.
