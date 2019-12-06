UL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Unilever plc (Symbol: UL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.87, changing hands as high as $59.89 per share. Unilever plc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UL's low point in its 52 week range is $50.80 per share, with $64.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.86.

