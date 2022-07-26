UL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Unilever plc (Symbol: UL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.90, changing hands as high as $49.11 per share. Unilever plc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UL's low point in its 52 week range is $42.54 per share, with $58.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.98.

