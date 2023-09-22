UK's Zegona says in talks to buy Vodafone's Spain business

Adds details from media report in paragraph 2-3

Sept 22 (Reuters) - UK's Zegona Communications ZEG.L said on Friday it was in talks with Vodafone VOD.L about a potential acquisition of the British telecom giant's Spanish business.

Earlier on Friday, newspaper Expansion reported that the telecom investment company was seeking financing for a bid to buy the Spanish unit of Vodafone.

The bid could value the unit at more than 5 billion euros ($5 billion) and Zegona could buy only a 50% stake, the newspaper reported.

Vodafone is one of the three largest telecom operators in Spain together with Telefonica TEF.MC and the local unit of France's Orange ORAN.PA.

