UK's YouGov considers U.S. listing as recent deal bulks up business -FT

August 14, 2023 — 01:18 am EDT

Aug 14 (Reuters) - YouGov YOU.L is considering a U.S. listing after a recent acquisition bulked up the British polling company's operations to examine such a move in its "natural" market, non-executive chairman Stephan Shakespeare told the Financial Times.

YouGov could move its primary listing to the United States or establish a secondary listing in the market, the FT reported on Monday.

This follows YouGov's $342 million acquisition of Germany-based GfK's consumer panel business last month.

"With the recent acquisition, that's increased our size by 50 per cent overnight," Shakespeare told the paper.

"I think the (U.S.) markets are better at supporting companies like ours there. (The U.S.) spends the most on marketing data; they are the most savvy. It is a natural base."

YouGov did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The move adds YouGov to the growing list of London-listed companies looking to shift their listing to the U.S.

Plumbing products supplier Ferguson FERG.Lmoved its primary listing to New York last year, while CRH CRH.L, the world's biggest supplier of building materials, is slated for a similar move next month.

