UK's WPP buys Obviously to expand social influencer marketing business

March 27, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - British advertising group WPP WPP.L said on Monday it has acquired Obviously, a New York-based social influencer marketing agency, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal comes less than a week after WPP agreed to buy Goat, an influencer marketing specialist, which focusses on marketing campaigns that aim to improve customer engagement for brands including Dell, Tesco, Uber and Natura.

Obviously's team of nearly 100 people will join WPP subsidiary VMLY&R, a marketing agency with over 13,000 employees, WPP said.

