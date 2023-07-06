UK's Workspace says demand resilient in first quarter

July 6 (Reuters) - British office-space provider Workspace Group WKP.L said on Thursday customer demand remained resilient in the first quarter and it saw pricing improvement, driven by increased preference for short-term leases and flexible work-spaces.

The London-focused firm that mainly counts small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs as its clients said like-for-like rent roll was up 3.2% to 103.6 million pounds ($131.7 million) in the quarter ended June 30.

($1 = 0.7868 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

