UK's Workspace says demand resilient in first quarter

July 06, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

July 6 (Reuters) - British office-space provider Workspace Group WKP.L said on Thursday customer demand remained resilient in the first quarter and it saw pricing improvement, driven by increased preference for short-term leases and flexible work-spaces.

The London-focused firm that mainly counts small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs as its clients said like-for-like rent roll was up 3.2% to 103.6 million pounds ($131.7 million) in the quarter ended June 30.

($1 = 0.7868 pounds)

