UK's Workspace posts first annual loss in 12 years on pandemic hit

Office-space provider Workspace Group Plc slipped into its first annual loss in 12 years on Thursday, as a shift to remote working and rising preference for hybrid working model due to the pandemic battered the valuation of its properties and rental income.

The London-based company reported a pre-tax loss of 235.7 million pounds ($333.54 million) for the full year ended March 31, compared to a profit of 72.5 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7067 pounds)

