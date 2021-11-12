UK's Wood Plc starts review of part of its consulting business

Nov 12 (Reuters) - British oilfield services and engineering firm Wood Plc WG.L has started a strategic review of a part of its consulting business that is involved in infrastructure development, the company said on Friday as it cut its full-year revenue forecast.

