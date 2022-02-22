UK's Wood Group to take $100 mln charge on Aegis project, delays results

Feb 22 (Reuters) - British energy services provider John Wood Group WG.L expects to take a one-time charge of about $100 million relating to its Aegis Poland contract as it estimates a bigger loss for the legacy Amec Foster Wheeler project, it said late Monday.

Losses at Aegis Poland, which involves the construction of buildings to house the Aegis Ashore anti-missile defence facility for the United States Army Corps of Engineers, is estimated at $222 million from a prior forecast of $133 million, it said, due to higher costs.

Wood, which took over smaller rival Amec Foster Wheeler in 2017, said an external probe and review is underway relating to the historical value of Aegis Poland, delaying the release of its annual results that was scheduled for March 8.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

