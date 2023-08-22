News & Insights

US Markets
SHEL

UK's Wood Group expects annual profit above previous forecast

August 22, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Anchal Rana for Reuters ->

Aug 22 (Reuters) - John Wood Group WG.L on Tuesday said its annual adjusted core profit would be above its previous expectations, powered by strong growth across the British oilfield services and engineering firm's business units.

Separately, the company also announced that its finance chief David Kemp would retire but remain in the role until a successor is appointed.

(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Anchal.Rana@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9915609050;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL
GSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.