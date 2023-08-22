UK's Wood Group expects annual profit above previous forecast

Aug 22 (Reuters) - John Wood Group WG.L on Tuesday said its annual adjusted core profit would be above its previous expectations, powered by strong growth across the British oilfield services and engineering firm's business units.

Separately, the company also announced that its finance chief David Kemp would retire but remain in the role until a successor is appointed.

(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

