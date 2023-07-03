News & Insights

US Markets
SHEL

UK's Wood Group awarded $250 mln contract extension with Brunei Shell Petroleum

July 03, 2023 — 04:55 am EDT

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - British oilfield services firm John Wood Group WG.L has been awarded a contract extension for two years valued at $250 million from Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP), the Southeast Asian country's largest energy producer.

The contract will see Wood deliver services to BSP's 20 offshore installations which account for around 80% of the company's total oil and gas production, it said.

"The scope of the contract includes brownfield engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services as well as the management of its offshore marine fleet," Wood said.

"The work Wood is undertaking will maximise the production capacity of the assets whilst minimising related emissions," it added.

The contract will be extended to February 2026.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.