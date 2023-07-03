UK's Wood Group awarded $250 mln contract extension with Brunei Shell Petroleum

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - British oilfield services firm John Wood Group WG.L has been awarded a contract extension for two years valued at $250 million from Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP), the Southeast Asian country's largest energy producer.

The contract will see Wood deliver services to BSP's 20 offshore installations which account for around 80% of the company's total oil and gas production, it said.

"The scope of the contract includes brownfield engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services as well as the management of its offshore marine fleet," Wood said.

"The work Wood is undertaking will maximise the production capacity of the assets whilst minimising related emissions," it added.

The contract will be extended to February 2026.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

