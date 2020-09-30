UK's William Hill backs Caesars' $3.7 billion bid
Sept 30 (Reuters) - William Hill WMH.L said on Wednesday it had agreed to be acquired by Caesars Entertainment CZR.O, which has valued the British bookmaker at 2.9 billion pounds ($3.72 billion), and would give the U.S. casino operator full control of a quickly expanding U.S. sports-betting and online business.
"The William Hill Board believes this is the best option for William Hill at an attractive price for shareholders," William Hill Chairman Roger Devlin said.
($1 = 0.7794 pounds)
