UK's William Hill backs Caesars' $3.7 billion bid

Sept 30 (Reuters) - William Hill WMH.L said on Wednesday it had agreed to be acquired by Caesars Entertainment CZR.O, which has valued the British bookmaker at 2.9 billion pounds ($3.72 billion), and would give the U.S. casino operator full control of a quickly expanding U.S. sports-betting and online business.

"The William Hill Board believes this is the best option for William Hill at an attractive price for shareholders," William Hill Chairman Roger Devlin said.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.