UK's Wetherspoon says it is 'cautiously optimistic' despite slow October

Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

November 09, 2022 — 03:10 am EST

Written by Amna Karimi and Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Nov 9 (Reuters) - UK's J D Wetherspoon JDW.L said on Wednesday its sales had slowed in October, but the pub group remained "cautiously optimistic" about its future prospects as younger Britons flock to its taverns.

The company, often referred to simply as "Spoons", reported a 9.6% rise in like-for-like sales for the first quarter plus an additional week ended Nov. 6, and said it expected positive cash flow for its 2023 financial year ending July.

Pubs, restaurants and hotels in Britain, still recovering from COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, are now grappling with rising costs of everything from labour and ingredients to energy, and lower consumer spending as inflation rockets.

Wetherspoon on Wednesday said costs — especially of labour, food, and repairs — were "substantially higher" in the period. Interest costs for the current financial year are also expected to be about 10 million pounds higher, it said.

The company, which said it had terminated most of its interest rate swaps to help cut down debt, said net debt dropped to 745 million pounds as at Nov. 6, from 892 million pounds at the end of July.

"In the absence of further lockdowns or restrictions, the company remains cautiously optimistic about future prospects," Chairman Tim Martin said.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter