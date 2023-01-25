UK's Wetherspoon posts 13.1% rise in sales for 25-wk period

January 25, 2023 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - UK's J D Wetherspoon JDW.L reported a 13.1% rise in like-for-like sales for the 25 weeks to Jan. 22 on Wednesday, as customers spent on drinks and food over the holidays, the first not marred by COVID restrictions.

This was 0.7% lower than its pre-pandemic levels, Wetherspoon said.

