UK's Wetherspoon posts 13.1% rise in sales for 25-wk period

Jan 25 (Reuters) - UK's J D Wetherspoon JDW.L reported a 13.1% rise in like-for-like sales for the 25 weeks to Jan. 22 on Wednesday, as customers spent on drinks and food over the holidays, the first not marred by COVID restrictions.

This was 0.7% lower than its pre-pandemic levels, Wetherspoon said.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

