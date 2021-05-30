UK's Vodafone to build research centre in Dresden

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - British telecoms group Vodafone VOD.L will build a global research and development centre for 5G and 6G technologies and for automotive solutions in Dresden, Germany, it said on Sunday.

The world's second largest mobile operator aims to develop new applications in the fields of smart mobility, farming and chemistry and create around 200 jobs at the site, the statement said.

Dresden was selected over seven other sites, Vodafone said.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason Neely)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.